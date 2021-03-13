Over 20 Lakh Get Vaccine, Highest Single Day Count; 2.5 Lakh In Maharashtra Alone: Centre

Over 20 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country on Friday against the coronavirus. It is the highest single-day vaccine count so far, highlighted the health ministry on Saturday.

A total of more than 2.82 crore (2,82,18,457) vaccine doses have been administered through 4,86,314 sessions, as per the provisional report.

"India recorded a significant milestone in its countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive which started on January 16. More than 20 lakh (20,53,537) vaccine doses were given on Day 56 of the vaccination drive (March 12) through 30,561 sessions," the ministry said in a statement.

This is the highest single-day vaccine administration so far, it said.

As many as 16,39,663 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose -- healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) -- and 4,13,874 such people received the second shot.

"These include 72,93,575 HCWs (1st dose), 41,94,030 HCWs (2nd dose), 72,35,745 FLWs (1st dose) and 9,48,923 FLWs (2nd dose), 12,54,468 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 72,91,716 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years," it said.

Eight states constituted 74 per cent of the 20.54 lakh doses administered in the past 24 hours, with Uttar Pradesh topping the list with more than 3.3 lakh vaccine doses.

Ten states account for 69 per cent of the second dose vaccinations in India and Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 9.71 per cent -- 4,99,242 -- of the total second dose vaccinations in the country, the ministry said.

It added that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh reported 87.72 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra accounting for 63.57 per cent of India's total active cases.

Twenty states and Union territories have less than 1,000 active cases, the ministry saidand 18 of states/Union territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, over 26.5 lakh people have been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashrta so far.

On Friday alone, as many as 2,54,956 people were administered the doses, which is the highest single-day vaccination figure in the state till now. However, the data was compiled on Saturday as many immunisation centres operated till late night on Friday

"A total of 26,89,922 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, a health official said on Saturday.

Of the total number of 26,89,922 people vaccinated so far in the state, 3,73,317 have received their second dose also, while all others have got the first dose, the official added.

On Friday, the maximum number of recipients- 1,55,995 - were senior citizens (above 60), while 31,043 people were in the age group of 45 to 60 with co-morbidities.

The state has so far vaccinated 8,51,952 senior citizens and 1,50,558 others in the age group of 45 to 60.

How many healthcare workers have received their jabs in Maharashtra?

As many as 8,18,917 healthcare workers have been administered the vaccine till now, with 3,28,477 of them receiving their second dose as well, the official said.

Similarly, out of the 4,95,178 vaccinated frontline workers, 44,840 have got their second dose.

With PTI Inputs

