January 28, 2021
Corona
Outlook Journalist Conferred Prestigious PoleStar Award For Report On Dara Shikoh’s Grave

Jeevan Prakash Sharma has won the Jury Special Mention Award.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 January 2021
Outlook’s journalist Jeevan Prakash Sharma has been conferred with the prestigious PoleStar Award for Jury Special Mention for his outstanding story How A Delhi Engineer Dug Out Dara Shikoh’s Grave, The Brother Aurangzeb Beheaded.

The Jury has described Jeevan’s article as, “exceptionally well-written and riveting feature”.

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

The story was published on July 13, 2020.

Jeevan has won the Jury Special Mention Award for the 22nd Annual PoleStar Award.

