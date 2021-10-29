‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Five Districts As Incessant Rains Continue In Kerala

The ‘orange alert’ has been sounded in Kerala, following prediction of heavy rainfall by weathermen in the state on Friday.

There are predictions of heavy rainfall in five districts of Kerala.

The incessant rains continued in several parts of Kerala, causing water-logging in low lying areas and road damage at several places.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthita, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

An 'yellow alert', indicating heavy rainfall, was issued in another five districts- Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad.

Meanwhile, rain water entered several houses and three vehicles were washed away in the overnight heavy rains and flooding in Punalur-Thenmala region in Kollam district.

Incessant rains caused widespread destruction in the region and damaged some portions of the national highway as huge boulders fell down the road, local people said. (With PTI inputs)