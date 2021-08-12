Opposition Parties Take Out Protest March Against Govt, Rahul Gandhi Says Voice Of People Crushed

August 12, 2021
The protest comes a day after the passage of bills in Rajya Sabha amid charges of manhandling of opposition leaders.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:26 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Opposition protest march in New Delhi on Thursday
Leaders of several opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mallikarjun Kharge Kharge, Sanjay Raut, Manoj Jha and others took out a protest march in New Delhi on Thursday against the government on several issues, including Pegasus and alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha.

The protest comes a day after the passage of bills in Rajya Sabha amid charges of manhandling of opposition leaders.

Top leaders of several opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and then walked in protest from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk.

The protesting MPs carried placards and banners against the government  that read 'Stop murder of democracy' and 'we demand Repeal of anti farmers laws'.

"The Parliament session is over. Frankly, as far as 60 percent of country is concerned, there was no Parliament session as the voice of 70 percent of people was crushed, humiliated," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

 "On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MPs were physically beaten," he charged.

He said the opposition was not allowed to speak inside Parliament and "this is nothing short of murder of democracy".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had termed as "totally false" the opposition's allegations that marshals manhandled their MPs and said one can check facts from CCTV footage.

(PTI inputs)

