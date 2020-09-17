September 17, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Opposition Leaders Yechury, Kanimozhi To Meet President Kovind Over Delhi Riots Probe

Opposition Leaders Yechury, Kanimozhi To Meet President Kovind Over Delhi Riots Probe

In a recent supplementary chargesheet, the Delhi Police, citing statements of those arrested, had named CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury along with other activists in the case.

PTI 17 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Opposition Leaders Yechury, Kanimozhi To Meet President Kovind Over Delhi Riots Probe
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury (L) and President Ramnath Kovind (R).
PTI
Opposition Leaders Yechury, Kanimozhi To Meet President Kovind Over Delhi Riots Probe
outlookindia.com
2020-09-17T11:39:28+05:30

Opposition leaders like Congress' Ahmed Patel, CPI's D Raja, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, DMK's Kanimozhi and RJD's Manoj Jha will meet the president on Thursday to highlight their concerns over the probe into the Delhi riots, a senior leader told PTI.

The leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 12:30 pm, Raja confirmed.

"We will submit a memorandum regarding the Delhi police's investigation and inquiry into the Delhi riots and how they are handling the inquiry.

"We will also explain to him what is happening and seek his intervention," said the CPI general secretary.

 In a recent supplementary chargesheet, the Delhi Police, citing statements of those arrested, had named Yechury along with other activists in the case.

Opposition Leaders Yechury, Kanimozhi To Meet President Kovind Over Delhi Riots Case

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Pre-Dawn Encounter Kills 3 Militants, Woman In Srinagar's Batamaloo

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sitaram Yechury M.K. Kanimozhi Ahmed Patel New Delhi Delhi Violence National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos

×