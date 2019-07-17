'Oops! Did Anyone Lose Their Smack?', Tweets Rajasthan Police

After seizing a huge cache of smack, the Rajasthan Police took to Twitter on Wednesday to trace its owner but with some humour.

"Oops! Did anyone lost their #Smack? If yes, we have them! If you want them back contact us ASAP! Or else it'll be lost forever. We promise free stay & food at our expense! So hurry!", the tweet read.

Taking a cue from their Mumbai and Assam counterparts in sharing humorous tweets, the Rajasthan Police, from their official Twitter account, shared a picture of sack bags containing narcotic substance-- Smack (also known as heroin)-- and tagged the centre's Narcotics Control Bureau.

Earlier, Assam Police had, too, tweeted a hilarious post asking if anyone's cannabis/ganja had gone missing.

"Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri", Assam Police's tweet said.