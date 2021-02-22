Bengal Will Choose Poriborton: Modi Turns Change-Slogan Tables On Mamata

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the people of West Bengal will opt for "poribortan" (change) in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled in April-May.

While addressing a public rally in Hooghly, Modi further said that the BJP will “give Bengal a government that ensures development of all and appeasement of none”.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the PM also alleged that it won’t be possible to usher in development in Bengal “as long as cut money culture, syndicate rule and tolabaji (extortion) persist”.

“West Bengal's infrastructural development is a priority of my government,” Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)

