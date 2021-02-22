February 22, 2021
Corona
Bengal Will Choose Poriborton: Modi Turns Change-Slogan Tables On Mamata

While addressing a public rally in Hooghly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people of Bengal will opt for 'poribortan' (change) in the upcoming Assembly elections

Outlook Web Bureau 22 February 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public event in West Bengal’s Hooghly
Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

outlookindia.com
2021-02-22T17:16:23+05:30
Also read

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the people of West Bengal will opt for "poribortan" (change) in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled in April-May.

While addressing a public rally in Hooghly, Modi further said that the BJP will “give Bengal a government that ensures development of all and appeasement of none”.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the PM also alleged that it won’t be possible to usher in development in Bengal “as long as cut money culture, syndicate rule and tolabaji (extortion) persist”.

“West Bengal's infrastructural development is a priority of my government,” Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)

