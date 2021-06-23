Online Classes: How Some Schools Are Helping EWS Students

Only one device at home to be shared amongst more than two children, is a common scenario in most houses in India. And this has become a reason why many children have been unable to cope up with their studies when schools went online because of the pandemic.

Yash Tyagi, Director, St. Froebel School, Paschim Vihar, Delhi, Says, “We are trying our best to bridge the gap by arranging for class assignments sent via SMS. St. Froebel School has been strategically carrying out education activities for these children with existing resources.”

The biggest challenge is the digital divide faced by the underprivileged section. Especially for the children who have gone to their villages in remote areas where connectivity is a big issue. Tyagi adds, “Teachers are conducting sessions through WhatsApp groups or video calls. For those who do not have smartphones the teachers send tasks by SMS.

Hard copy learning packs have been provided to the underprivileged students. The penetration of mobile technology has grown manifold. But there are many families who do not have smartphones. We are running a campaign asking students and teachers to donate their old or spare devices. For those with poor or no internet connectivity recorded video of the classes conducted are sent to the children. We have posted quality content for students on our website.”

Teachers of St. Froebel School, Tyagi says, are constantly in touch with both students and parents. He says, “Some parents who have informed us that their children do not have books and copies we have assured them to provide the required material.

The school is a community, and we help parents get beds, medicines and other support. Our teachers and alumni are also actively involved. We were not ready for the situation like this, but it came. Now we have to fight it together.”

On how schools are supporting underprivileged kids in providing devices, Jyothi K, Principal, The Samhita Academy, Bengaluru says, “The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives, that supports the students through the ‘Ankur programme’ provided smartphones to those who did not have any device to attend online classes.”

About 20 to 25 percent of the students who come from the underserved communities are completely supported by the Trust. Jyothi adds, “They are provided additional free tuitions for reinforcement of the concepts learnt in the online class. Their families are also supported medical assistance.”

Seth Anandram Jaipuria schools across the country firmly believe that every child, irrespective of economic status, deserves the right to education. Shikha Banerjee, Principal, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Kanpur says, “Poverty or lack of means should not deprive a young child from availing the benefit of education in the 21st century when we have so many resources at our disposal. The RTE Act and NEP 2020 envision an equitable and inclusive education for all children in India. The goals of our school are aligned with that vision. The question of waiving off the fee does not arise because the school has been providing education to many underprivileged students free of cost. Even the children who benefit from RTE Act don’t have to pay any fee to our school.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine