Maharashtra Man Mixes Poison in Kids' Ice Cream After Fight With Wife, One Dead

A man in Mumbai, Maharashtra allegedly mixed rat poison in ice cream and fed it to his three children following a fight with his wife, leading to the death of one. All three of them were hospitalized for treatment during which a six-year-old boy died.

The incident came into light on Tuesday after the death of the boy in government-run Sion Hospital upon which doctors informed the Mankhurd Police. According to reports, the incident was the culmination of a fight between the children's parents.

Ali Naushad Ansari and his wife regularly fought over money-related issues. On June 25, she left their home at Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd and went to stay with her sister after yet another quarrel, the woman said.

Ansari took the three children, two boys and a girl, out, promising them ice cream and allegedly gave them poison, the woman told the police.

Later, when the kids started complaining of stomach pain, Nazia Begum, who had returned home in the meanwhile, took them to Sion Hospital.

Initially, she lied to doctors that the children had eaten rat poison accidentally, but when her son died, she decided to tell the truth to police, she said.

The police have also recorded the statements of the two surviving kids, who are recovering in the hospital, the official said.

A case has been registered against Ansari, who is absconding, under sections for murder and attempt to murder, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

