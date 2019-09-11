﻿
On Sitharaman's 'Ola, Uber' Remark, Congress Has A Question For PM Narendra Modi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Tuesday said the 'millennial mindset' could be one of the reasons, for they prefer to Ola and Uber cabs instead of having their vehicle.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 September 2019
On Sitharaman's 'Ola, Uber' Remark, Congress Has A Question For PM Narendra Modi
File photos of senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Sitharaman's 'Ola, Uber' Remark, Congress Has A Question For PM Narendra Modi
outlookindia.com
2019-09-11T12:26:49+0530

The Congress party on Wednesday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the ongoing economic slowdown and asked how the latter planned to fulfil the promise of making Indian a 5-trillion-dollar economy.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to Twitter and said: "Modi ji's Twitter followers have crossed 50 million. Economy will cross 5 trillion (dollars), but how? Youths are not getting jobs. Will you hold opposition responsible even for this. Uber, Ola have ruined everything (Uber, Ola ne sab kar diya bantadhar)."

"Whatever good has happened has been done by us (Modinomics). Whatever bad has happened has been done by others (Nirmalanomics). Then, why have people elected you? (Publiconomics)," he said in another tweet.

A day after it came to light that automobile sales in India had plunged to the lowest for August since 1997-98, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the "millennial mindset" could be one of the reasons, for they prefer to Ola and Uber cabs instead of having their vehicle.

"The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile," she said, addressing reporters in Chennai.

On Monday, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported that automobile sales in India witnessed its worst-ever drop in August with despatches in all segments, including passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, continuing to plummet as the sector reels under an unprecedented downturn.

This is the steepest fall in overall vehicle sales in the country since the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) started recording wholesale vehicle sales data in 1997-98.

 

Outlook Web Bureau Abhishek Manu Singhvi Narendra Modi Nirmala Sitharaman New Delhi Economic Slowdown National
Outlook VIDEOS



