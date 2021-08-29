Omission Of Nehru’s Image In 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Poster Ludicrous: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday termed omission of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s image in poster of 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' for the country's 75 years of Independence celebrations, by Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) as ‘ridiculous’.

"ICHR Member-Secretary's explanation for the omission of Jawaharlal Nehru from the first digital poster to celebrate 75 years of independence is ludicrous," he said on Twitter.

"After bowing down to prejudice and hate, it is best the Member-Secretary shuts his mouth," he added.

"If he was celebrating the birth of the motor car, will he omit Henry Ford? If he was celebrating the birth of aviation, will he omit the Wright brothers? If he was celebrating Indian science, will he omit C V Raman," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

The exclusion of Nehru's image from the poster of the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations by the ICHR has triggered a controversy with opposition parties slamming the government for it and dubbing it as "petty and atrocious". (With PTI inputs)

