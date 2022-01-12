Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Olympians And Paralympians Emphasizes On The Importance Of Fitness

"If you take out 30 minutes in the day to exercise your body will remain fit and you can fight a lot of diseases," Manpreet said.

Olympians And Paralympians Emphasizes On The Importance Of Fitness
Olympians And Paralympians Emphasizes On The Importance Of Fitness | PTI

Trending

Olympians And Paralympians Emphasizes On The Importance Of Fitness
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T19:42:43+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 7:42 pm

India's Olympic and Paralympic stars including men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh and para table-tennis player Bhavina Patel feels that there should be an increased focus on physical fitness and mental health of youngsters given the lifestyle changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manpreet and Bhavina were speaking at the National Youth Festival's virtual session titled 'Sports - A Unifier for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal and Parlympics bronze-medallist high jumper Sharad Kumar were also present for the session.

Related Stories

Pakistan Willing To Make Peace With India Under New National Security Policy: Report

"Fitness is not just physical. There is mental fitness as well. Everyone should understand that life becomes a lot easier when you are fit. Your health remains good, you stay happy and positive," said Bhavina, who became the first-ever Indian paddler to win a medal at the Paralympics with her silver in Tokyo. "So, every person should try a become fit. Staying fit is not just for sportspersons but good for everyone," she added.

Since the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the world. Educational institutions have resorted to online classes and in such circumstances, Rani said it has become even more important to engage children in physical activities.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"Children are having a lot of online classes nowadays because of the pandemic but I request parents to send the children outside so that they have some physical and brain activity," she said.

"This will help in their growth. I am not saying everyone has to make sports their profession but children should be sent outside to plays so that they become healthy," Rani added.

Manpreet, who led the men's hockey team to an Olympic bronze medal, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting fitness among the youth via various schemes like the Fit India campaign and the Khelo India Games.

"Youth is our future and to take a country forward one must invest in youth. Our PM is focussing on this a lot. He knows youth is the future.

"He started Khelo India (Games) and Fit India campaign and the performance that we got in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics shows that and India’s future is very bright," Manpreet added.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Manpreet Singh Bhavinaben Patel Lovlina Borgohain Narendra Modi India Khelo India Youth Games Health- Medicine- Fitness Healthy Youth Tokyo Olympic 2020 Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Noida: COVID-19 Officer Aims To Make Available 24-Hr Doctor Consultation For Patients

Noida: COVID-19 Officer Aims To Make Available 24-Hr Doctor Consultation For Patients

Army Chief Naravane Vows To Show 'Zero Tolerance' To Terror Activities

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Directed To Furnish Permission Taken For Padayatra Before High Court

Jawaharlal Nehru University To Admit Students Through CUET From 2022-23

Charanjit Singh Channi Says Congress Should Declare Next Punjab CM Candidate

Pakistan Willing To Make Peace With India Under New National Security Policy: Report

Omicron Scare | When Are Masks Compulsory For You To Wear?

Omicron And Children: Is Vaccinating Adults Key To Keeping Kids Safe?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Advertisement

More from India

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022

NEWSFLASH | Army Chief MM Naravane Speaks On Chinese Situation And Nagaland Firing

NEWSFLASH | Army Chief MM Naravane Speaks On Chinese Situation And Nagaland Firing

From Sages To Politicians, Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

From Sages To Politicians, Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Koushik Paul / Saina Nehwal had Pullela Gopichand and Vimal Kumar as personal coaches at different times. She now trains with her husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Neeraj Thakur / After the conversion of AGR dues, the Centre will have 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, while its ownership in Tata Teleservices will account for 9.2 per cent.

Advertisement