December 02, 2020
Corona
Odisha Govt Slashes Covid Test Price To Rs 400 At Private Labs

The tests at government laboratories are free of cost.

PTI 02 December 2020
Medical personnel arranging samples of a new fast test (Rapid test) for coronavirus at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital
PTI photo
outlookindia.com
2020-12-02T17:50:11+05:30

The Odisha government on Wednesday slashed the price of RT-PCR tests for detection of Covid-19 at private laboratories to Rs 400 from the existing Rs 1,200, a notification said.

In July, the state government had capped the price of RT-PCR tests at private laboratories at Rs 2,200 and it was then reduced to Rs 1,200 in August.

According to the notification issued by the health and family welfare department, anyone undergoing RT-PCR test at private laboratories, within the state, will now have to pay a maximum amount of Rs 400, including GST.

The tests will be conducted by private laboratories under the supervision of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar, following ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines, it said.

The state has four ICMR approved laboratories where RT-PCR tests can be done.

