A school-going boy in Himachal Pradesh was hospitalised after allegedly being beaten up by the headmaster of his school in Odisha. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the state's Jajpur district where a class 10 student was allegedly thrashed by a government school teacher.

The headmaster of the high school at Maalia in Binjharpur block allegedly beat up the student when he failed to answer a question.



The student suffered injuries and was admitted to a local health facility. Later, he was shifted to the district hospital after his condition deteriorated.



A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the student's father, and an investigation is on, Binjharpur police station inspector in-charge Amarendra Dash said.



According to the hospital authorities, the student is now stable, he added.



(With inputs from PTI)

