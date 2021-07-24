NSCN(IM) Leader Muivah Admitted In Hospital

NSCN (IM) general secretary Th. Muivah has been reportedly admitted at a hospital in Dimapur on Saturday evening. According to the reports, he is at the Referral Hospital.

The reports said he was brought to the hospital at around 6.30 pm and was soon after shifted to the ICU. Doctors said that he had fever and his oxygen level dropped but he was otherwise stable.

Muivah was at Dimapur to attend a meeting with the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue on Wednesday along with some other leaders of the NSCN (IM). He was staying at the police guest house in Chmukdima on the outskirts of Dimapur.

Muivah was said to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after the meeting but tested negative the following day. Several others had also tested positive for the virus along with him.

A large number of police and army personnel were on guard outside the hospital. Besides, several leaders of the NSCN (IM) had also arrived and were monitoring his situation.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine