Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NSA Meet: Ajit Doval Chairs Meeting To Discuss Recent Developments In Afghanistan

The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is being attended by security czars of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

NSA Meet: Ajit Doval Chairs Meeting To Discuss Recent Developments In Afghanistan
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval | PTI

Trending

NSA Meet: Ajit Doval Chairs Meeting To Discuss Recent Developments In Afghanistan
outlookindia.com
2021-11-10T11:29:03+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 11:29 am

While chairing an eight-nation dialogue hosted by India on the Afghan crisis, NSA Ajit Doval said that the ramifications of the recent developments in Afghanistan are not likely to stay confined within the people of that country only, rather they would also affect its neighbours and the region.

Doval in his opening remarks said it is time to have close consultations, greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries on the Afghan situation.

The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is being attended by security czars of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Related Stories

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

India is hosting the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

"We are meeting today to discuss matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country," Doval said.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

"These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," he said.

The NSA hoped that the deliberations will be productive.

"This is a time for close consultations amongst us," he said.

"I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people in Afghanistan and enhance our collective security," he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ajit Doval New Delhi NSA Meet Afghanistan Afghan Crisis National Security Advisor National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Environment Protection, Discipline And Freedom From Diseases: PM Modi Greets People On Chhath Festival

Environment Protection, Discipline And Freedom From Diseases: PM Modi Greets People On Chhath Festival

Covid19 India: 11,466 New Cases Recorded In One Day, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020

AstaGuru Sale: Rare Works By Indian Modernists To Go Under The Hammer

Pakistan: Journalists Face Problems Due To Crackdown On Media Laws, Report Says

China Has Made Huge Build-Up In Tibet Region, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar To Be Next Chief Of Naval Staff: All You Need To Know

Some People Only Busy Pinching TMC Govt: Mamata Banerjee

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab Cabinet Approves Regularisation Of 36,000 Contractual Employees

Punjab Cabinet Approves Regularisation Of 36,000 Contractual Employees

Who Gets The Axe In Himachal Pradesh? Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet In For Reshuffle As BJP Reviews Bypoll Losses

Who Gets The Axe In Himachal Pradesh? Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet In For Reshuffle As BJP Reviews Bypoll Losses

Tathagata Roy vs Dilip Ghosh: Another Headache For BJP In West Bengal?

Tathagata Roy vs Dilip Ghosh: Another Headache For BJP In West Bengal?

Rafale Deal: Congress Demands JPC Probe, Alleges Cover-Up

Rafale Deal: Congress Demands JPC Probe, Alleges Cover-Up

Read More from Outlook

NSA Meet: Ajit Doval Chairs Meeting To Discuss Recent Developments In Afghanistan

NSA Meet: Ajit Doval Chairs Meeting To Discuss Recent Developments In Afghanistan

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is being attended by security czars of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Outlook Web Desk / Nobel peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai got married to Aseer Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket board, she announced on twitter.

T20 WC Semifinal: Statistical Highlights Of ENG vs NZ

T20 WC Semifinal: Statistical Highlights Of ENG vs NZ

Syed Pervez Qaiser / England and New Zealand will go toe-to-toe in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. Here are some interesting statistics to show how well both teams are matched.

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

Outlook Web Desk / The Centre said that the Army needs to be ready for any exigency and cannot be caught napping like it happened in 1962.

Advertisement