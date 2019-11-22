'... Not Treason, Mr Shah?' Congress Accuses BJP Of Receiving Donations From Company Involved In 'Terror-Funding'

The Congress party on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of receiving donations from a company accused of buying properties from an aide of underworld don Daud Ibrahim.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala cited a media report claiming the saffron party took a large donation from a firm currently under investigation by Enforcement Directorate for carrying out transactions with and buying properties from the late Iqbal Mirchi, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and a close aide of Ibrahim.

Surjewala tweeted, "BJP's donation saga gets murkier - #Electoral Bond Scam to donations from accused of 'terror funding'! Why did BJP receive crores in donation from a Co. accused of buying properties of Iqbal Mirchi, a Dawood Ibrahim aide? Is this not 'treason' Mr Amit Shah?"

A report on news website The Wire claims the BJP took a large sum of money from RKW Developers Ltd, the company which the ED is probing for its alleged connection with Iqbal Mirchi. The report has cited BJP's filings with the Elections Commission as the source of this information.

It said the RKW donated Rs 10 crore to the saffron party in 2014-15.

The report also said that a company, Sunblink Real Estate, facing the ED charges of buying Mirchi’s properties, is linked via a common directorship to another company, which made a Rs 2-crore donation to the BJP.

It says that a director of Sunblink who is also a director of another company, Skill Realtors Private Limited, made the aforementioned donations. The source of this information is once again the filings made to the EC by the BJP in 2014-15.

Congress has upped its ante on the issue of electoral bonds and has the matter in Parliament on successive days.

Earlier in the day, the party protested at Gandhi Statue and demanded Prime Minister break his silence on the issue. "Speak up Prime Minister," shouted Congress MPs who gathered near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament with placards in hands reading "Rs 6,000 crore robbery".