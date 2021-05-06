Noida Lockdown Extended Till May 10; Steps To Apply For E-Pass Online

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the ongoing lockdown in Noida till May 10 to contain the growing Covid cases. The lockdown was set to be lifted tomorrow (Thursday) morning, but the ‘corona curfew’ will continue till Monday at 7 AM.

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can apply online for an e-pass for “essential” outdoor movement during the lockdown, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had announced on Tuesday. People can apply for the e-pass using the link rahat.up.nic.in or rahat.up.nic.in/epass and they will not be required to go to any government office, the administration had added.

Here are the steps:

Visit the official website – rahat.up.nic.in

Go to the e-pass portal

Click on ‘Apply e-pass’

Enter the required details to generate an OTP

Fill the registration form

On filling up the form, the application will be reviewed by the administration, and those approved will get an SMS with the link to the online pass.

The sub-divisional magistrate will issue the e-pass to the individual for movement within the state. Meanwhile, in case the person has to travel out of the district, the Additional District Magistrate will issue an e-pass.

Identification documents with picture like Aadhar or PAN card and GST-related papers (for commercial units) will be required for online application of the e-pass.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had earlier extended restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC till May 12 to ensure law and order situation and proper distancing amid a surge of Covid-19 cases.

