Jolt For Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech's Vaccine Proposal Over Inadequate Data

Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech's proposal for emergency vaccine use is rejected due to inadequate data, sources told NDTV.

According to the sources, "Both proposals are not approved due to inadequate safety and efficiency data available currently. Both have been asked for more data."

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Wednesday.

More details awaited

