No Security Lapse Of Any Kind During PM Modi’s Visit: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said there was no security lapse during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on Wednesday.

Channi reaction came after Ministry of Home Affairs took cognisance of Modi’s cavalcade getting stuck on flyover in Punjab following protests, while he was heading for a rally at Ferozepur. Later, Modi had flied back to Delhi from Bathinda airport.

Taking cognisance of the incident, MHA had termed it as “major security lapse” and demanded report from the Punjab government.

“There was no security lapse of any kind and there was no situation of any attack,” said Channi.

(With PTI inputs)