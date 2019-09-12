No Second Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav, Says Pakistan

﻿
Pakistan had on September 2 granted India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, for the first time since his arrest in 2016.

IANS 12 September 2019
File Photo
Pakistan said on Thursday it has no plans for granting India a second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson of the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, at his weekly media briefing said: "There will be no other meeting with Kulbhushan Jadhav."

He did not give any further details.

Pakistan had on September 2 granted India consular access to Jadhav, for the first time since his arrest in 2016.

Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia met Jadhav at a "sub-jail" in Rawalpindi. Following the meeting, India had said that Jadhav seemed to be under "extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative" of his being an Indian spy.

Pakistan granted the consular access line with the decision of International Court of Justice.

