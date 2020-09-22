No Peace In J&K Until Article 370 Is Restored, Says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah in his address in the Lok Sabha today, sought the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status which was abrogated on August 5 last year. "Today while I am speaking here, there is a fierce gun battle going on in Kashmir. Unfortunately, such violent encounters have become a routine in Kashmir. There will be no peace in Jammu and Kashmir unless decisions taken on August 5, 2019 are not revoked and the region’s special status is restored," Abdullah said in Parliament today.

Earlier in the day, National Conference (NC) leaders took part in a protest along with a few PDP, DMK and other opposition party MPs at Parliament House.

Farooq Abdullah has demanded for the “restoration of the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir as per the 1952 Delhi agreement, 1975 accord and restoration of the Articles 370, 35-A, which were unconstitutionally, undemocratically abrogated by the Centre on August 5, last year.”

Farooq Abdullah along with other regional leaders recently pledged to fight for the Gupkar declaration. The Gupkar declaration was signed by all major political parties of J&K on August 4, 2019. The declaration says all major parties will be united in their resolve to "protect and defend the identity, autonomy, and special status of J&K against all attacks and onslaughts." It also claims that the modification and abrogation of Articles 35A, 370, is unconstitutional and says that the trifurcation of the region is an aggression against the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Farooq Abdullah has also demanded immediate release of all those arrested in the UT following the abrogation of Article 370.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine