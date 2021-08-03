No Arrests Were Made During JNU Protests: Govt

The government on Tuesday maintained that no arrests were made during Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protests in 2020.

Replying to a question from DMK member Dayanidhi Maran, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Parliament: “The investigation conducted includes examination of witnesses; collection and analysis of footages; and examination of identified suspects. As reported by the Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases”.

Rai said Delhi Police has constituted that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate three cases registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station with regard to the JNU incident in January 2020. (With PTI inputs)

