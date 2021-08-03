August 03, 2021
No Arrests Were Made During JNU Protests: Govt

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Parliament no arrest was made in the incident.

Outlook Web Desk 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:01 pm
Government says no arrest were made in 2020 JNU incident. (File photo)
The government on Tuesday maintained that no arrests were made during Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protests in 2020.

Replying to a question from DMK member Dayanidhi Maran, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Parliament: “The investigation conducted includes examination of witnesses; collection and analysis of footages; and examination of identified suspects. As reported by the Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases”.

Rai said Delhi Police has constituted that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate three cases registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station with regard to the JNU incident in January 2020. (With PTI inputs)

