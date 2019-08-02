﻿
NMC Bill Protest: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Urges Striking Doctors To Resume Work

Resident doctors continued their strike on Friday and withdrew all services, including that at the emergency departments of hospitals, in protest against the bill, which seeks to replace the graft-tainted Medical Council of India.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2019
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday appealed to striking doctors to resume work, saying the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill was in the "interest" of doctors and patients.

He made the appeal during a meeting with a delegation of resident doctors from various associations who are on strike over certain provisions of the bill.

The associations have alleged that the bill has provisions that are "anti-poor, anti-student and undemocratic".

Resident doctors continued their strike on Friday and withdrew all services, including that at the emergency departments of hospitals, in protest against the bill, which seeks to replace the graft-tainted Medical Council of India.

"I have explained to them that this historic bill is in the interest of doctors and patients. I have also addressed queries that they had on certain provisions of the bill.

"I also appealed to them to end their strike. I told them that there is no reason to strike. Doctors should not defy their duties towards patients," Harsh Vardhan said.

