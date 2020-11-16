Nitish Kumar To Be Chief Minister For 4th Term, Will Take Oath Today

Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar for a fourth straight term, the NDA said on Sunday after a meeting of its legislators. The NDA, who recently won the election in Bihar with a majority met the Governor to stake claim to form government. The BJP's Tarkishore Prasad, the MLA from Bihar's Katihar, will replace Sushil Modi as his deputy.

Kumars name was announced at 1, Anney Marg, the Chief Ministers official residence, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who had been sent from Delhi as the "observer" for the BJP, which has returned with the highest number of seats in the NDA in the assembly elections.

"Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the NDA legislature party leader. Our MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were respectively elected as the leader and deputy leader of the BJP legislature party", Singh told reporters later.

"The Governor was informed of the NDA's decision and we submitted the letter of support of MLAs. The oath ceremony will take place tomorrow afternoon. We will talk and decide who all will take the oath. After the ceremony, the cabinet will decide when the House will convene," Kumar told reporters yesterday.

"Bihar people have given this opportunity so there is more development, there should be no inadequacy," he added.

The alliance has got 125 of Bihar's 243 assembly seats, three above the halfway mark.

With agencies inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine