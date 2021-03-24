March 24, 2021
Poshan
Nitish Kumar Suspects The Hand Of Bihar Police Mole Behind Protests Over New Law

The Bihar Assembly on Tuesday passed the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021 amid protests by the Opposition leaders, who have termed the new law as ‘draconian’

Giridhar Jha 24 March 2021

Janata Dal (United) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
PTI

Even as the controversy over the “draconian” Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021 snowballed on Wednesday following unprecedented protests and clashes in and outside the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appears to have a nagging suspicion that somebody from within the state home department or police administration might have played a role from behind the scenes in fanning the flames over the contents of the new law.

While speaking in the Assembly about the ruckus, which he claimed was something the likes of which he had never seen in his entire legislative career since he first became an MLA in 1985, Nitish said that he had held threadbare discussions with the DGP and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) for three hours and weighed the pros and cons of each and every aspect of the Bill to see if it had any issues or shortcomings, before it was introduced in the House. “I am surprised (over the protests over the bill). I have told my department about it as well. I had asked DGP and the Additional Chief secretary (Home), if somebody from...

Giridhar Jha Nitish Kumar Bihar National Web Exclusive

