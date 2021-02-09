February 09, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Nitish Kumar All Set To Expand Bihar Cabinet Today

Nitish Kumar All Set To Expand Bihar Cabinet Today

The state cabinet at present has 14 members, including the chief minister.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Nitish Kumar All Set To Expand Bihar Cabinet Today
File Photo
Nitish Kumar All Set To Expand Bihar Cabinet Today
outlookindia.com
2021-02-09T09:44:06+05:30

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday will expand his cabinet and the induction of new members will take place in the afternoon at Raj Bhavan. They will be administered the oath by Governor Phagu Chauhan.

The state cabinet at present has 14 members, including the chief minister. As per norms, it can have up to 36 members.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

JEE Main Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Soon; When, Where And How To Download

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Nitish Kumar Patna Bihar Grand alliance National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos