Nitin Gadkari Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested COVID-19 positive.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted.

"I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added.

