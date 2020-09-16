September 17, 2020
Corona
Nitin Gadkari Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nitin Gadkari said he was at present doing well with the "blessings and good wishes of all" and has isolated himself.

16 September 2020
Nitin Gadkari
PTI FIle Photo
2020-09-16T22:16:18+05:30

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested COVID-19 positive.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted.

"I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added. 

