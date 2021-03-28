NIA Finds CPU, Laptop, Number Plates From Mumbai River In Vaze's Presence

The NIA on Sunday recovered a digital video recorder (DVR), CPUs, a laptop and two number plates with the help of divers from the Mithi river.

The NIA took suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to recover evidence that he allegedly tried to destroy.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the cases of the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV found outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of that vehicle.

During the search with the help of divers, the NIA also recovered routers, computer cartridges and other materials from the river, the official said.

The DVR was allegedly removed from the housing society in Thane where Vaze lives.

The NIA team took Vaze to the spot in Bandra Kurla Complex around 3 PM, the official said, adding that the search is still underway.

"The NIA is taking the help of professional as well as local divers who know the Mithi river well. More evidence is likely to be recovered," he said.

It is suspected that Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Kaazi had told the NIA during his interrogation that this evidence was thrown into the Mithi river.

Kaazi, who is close to Vaze, was questioned by the NIA multiple times in the recent past.

It was Kaazi who allegedly took away the DVR from Vaze's housing society on the latter's instructions.

The body of Hiran, a resident of Thane, was found in Mumbra creek on March 5.

(With PTI Inputs)

