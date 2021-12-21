Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

TMC Leader Derek O'Brien Suspended From RS For Hurling Rule Book

O'Brien has been suspended for throwing the rulebook at the Chair while staging a protest and walkout at the Rajya Sabha amid discussions regarding the new amendments to the Election Bill.

TMC Leader Derek O'Brien Suspended From RS For Hurling Rule Book
TMC MP Derek O'Brien | PTI/File Photo

Trending

TMC Leader Derek O'Brien Suspended From RS For Hurling Rule Book
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T19:00:37+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 7:00 pm

Trinamool Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien has been suspended for the remaining part of the Winter Session for hurling the rule book in the House. 

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, O'Brien wrote, "The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt was bulldozing farm laws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against the BJP making a mockery of Parliament and Bulldozing Elections Laws Bill 2021."

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

According to reports, O'Brien threw the rulebook at the Chair while staging a protest and walkout at the Rajya Sabha amid discussions regarding the new amendments to the Election Bill and the suspension of 12 MPs earlier in the month. 

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, introduced by Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, was passed in Lok Sabha through voice vote on Monday and will most likely pass in the Rajya Sabha today. The Bill seeks to amend the Representation of People's Act, 1950 and asks to link Aadhaar with the Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC), a move that has met criticism throughout the opposition political spectrum, civil societies and NGOs.

Why has the move to amend the election laws evoked anger?

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, introduced by Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, was passed in Lok Sabha through voice vote on Monday and will most likely pass in the Rajya Sabha today. The Bill seeks to amend the Representation of People's Act, 1950 and asks to link Aadhaar with the Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC), a move that has met criticism throughout the opposition political spectrum, civil societies and NGOs.

The Election Commission has claimed the new amendments will help clean up voter rolls, and that any linkage will be 'voluntary'. However, it's being widely claimed that the move will lead to mass disenfranchisement and large-scale voter fraud. It is also being said that this will impede the citizens' right to privacy by enabling voter profiling through the linkage of data sets that Aadhaar enables to provide.

Suspension of 12 MPs

12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended by the Rajya Sabha at the start of the Winter Session in Parliament earlier in December, allegedly for causing ruckus in the House. These include Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool MP Dona Sen among others. Other TMC and Sena as well as several Congress MP’s were suspended. 

The suspension has caused protests across parties. Opposition parties on Tuesday had also decided to take out a protest march in support of their demand for revoking the suspension. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron Thrice More Transmissible Than Delta, Centre Asks States To 'Activate' War Rooms

Omicron Thrice More Transmissible Than Delta, Centre Asks States To 'Activate' War Rooms

Primates Vs Canines? Angry Monkeys Wipe Out Dogs In Maharashtra Village In 'Revenge Killing'

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

Will PM Modi's Rs 27K Cr Project Bonanza In Poll-Bound Himachal Help BJP Retain Power?

Covid-19: Delhi Logs 102 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, One Fatality

Covid-19 India: 75 Percent Vaccination Completed In Kerala, Says State's Health Minister Veena George

How Kashmiris Cope With Harshest Winter Period ‘Chilai Kalan’

PM Modi In Prayagraj: 'Decision To Raise Women's Marriage Age Causing Pain To Some'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Advertisement

More from India

Parliament Passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, Rajya Sabha Approves Amid Opposition Walkout

Parliament Passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, Rajya Sabha Approves Amid Opposition Walkout

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Kashmir: Snowfall Likely This Week; 40 Day Harshest Winter Spell 'Chilai Kalan' Begins

Kashmir: Snowfall Likely This Week; 40 Day Harshest Winter Spell 'Chilai Kalan' Begins

Jammu And Kashmir: Govt Threats End In Midnight Agreement With PDD Employees; Electricity Restored

Jammu And Kashmir: Govt Threats End In Midnight Agreement With PDD Employees; Electricity Restored

Read More from Outlook

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Seema Guha / President Putin’s telephone call to Prime Minister Modi has fuelled speculation of a Moscow initiative to broker peace between the two Asian giants.

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission's proposals to add six seats in Jammu and only one in Kashmir have led to protests from several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

Koushik Paul / India have themselves to blame for the loss against Japan. India will face Pakistan for the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 bronze medal. Get here highlights of IND vs JPN match.

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC predictably swept the Kolkata Municipal corporation elections but the Left came second in 65 wards and secured about 11 per cent votes, against BJP’s 9 per cent.

Advertisement