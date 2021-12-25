Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
NEWSFLASH: DCGI Grants Emergency Use Authorisation To Covaxin For 12-18 Years Age Group

Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) approved emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covaxin for 12-18 Years Age Group with certain conditions.

NEWSFLASH: DCGI Grants Emergency Use Authorisation To Covaxin For 12-18 Years Age Group
Representational Image | PTI

NEWSFLASH: DCGI Grants Emergency Use Authorisation To Covaxin For 12-18 Years Age Group
2021-12-25T21:35:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 9:35 pm

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) grants emergency use authorisation to Covaxin for 12-18 years age group with certain conditions, according to sources.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited)

National
