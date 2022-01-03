NEWSFLASH | 66 Passengers Of Cordelia Cruise Ship From Mumbai Test Positive: Goa Health Minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday that 66 of 2,000 passengers on board Cordelia cruise ship which came from Mumbai test Covid positive.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
66 of 2,000 passengers on board Cordelia cruise ship which came from Mumbai test Covid positive, said Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday that 66 of 2,000 passengers on board Cordelia cruise ship which came from Mumbai test Covid positive.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.
Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Citing several examples of children's strong and natural immunity which was evident during the past two strong waves of Covid-19, top experts have launched the 'Happy 2022 For Kids’ campaign demanding immediate resumption of schools.
Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.
Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.