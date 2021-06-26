Maharashtra Gets First of its Kind Rehabilitation Centre and 'Sensory Park' for Autistic Kids

Autistic youngsters in Maharashtra may now receive sophisticated therapy and expect free rehabilitation at the Autism Centre and Sensory Park, which state minister Jayant Patil described as the first-of-its-kind in the country. The centre was inaugurated on Friday by the Latur Zilla Parishad's social welfare department and a religious charity.

"It is the first such centre in the country which will provide free rehabilitation for autistic children. Such children will get proper treatment after diagnosis," Patil had said on the occasion. Dhananjay Munde, Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister, stated that the state government intends to establish similar centres in all districts.

"Autism, multiple disability and hyperactivity are not permanent ailments but they can be easily diagnosed and treated in time,” he said.

The newly set-up Autism centre is equipped with the latest equipment. A team of experts at the centre will treat various aspects of autism such as multiple disabilities, hyperactivity and also offer therapy for children suffering from orthopaedic issues.

The social welfare department spent Rs 1 crore on the sensory park located on the campus of the Autism Centre. The sensory park project is modelled on the lines of similar facilities situated in Tripura and Kerala.

"Before the inauguration of the centre, 500 children with various ailments remained admitted in the facility and some of them returned home after recovery," said ZP CEO Abhinav Goyal.

Munde said children are suffering from mental illness due to self-indulgence and excessive handling of mobile phones as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic

(with inputs from PTI)

