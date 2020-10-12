NEET Results To Be Announced On Friday

National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Friday.

“The NTA will be declaring the results of NEET-UG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates,” Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Monday.

.@DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates. #NEETResult2020 #NEETRESULTS — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 12, 2020

The NTA conducted the nationwide entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses on September 13. Over 13.52 lakh students appeared for the test, despite a surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

The test was conducted through pen and paper mode, in 3,862 examination centres throughout the country. COVID-19 related safety precautions were strictly followed in all examination centres. As many as 15.97 lakh medical aspirants had registered for the exam.

Starting this year, the NEET scores will be considered by all medical colleges including the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) for admissions to undergraduate MBBS and BDS programmes.

Last year, Parliament passed an amendment to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, paving way for a single, national entrance test for admission into MBBS and BDS courses across the country. Prior to that, AIIMS, JIPMER and a few other medical colleges conducted their own entrance tests.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine