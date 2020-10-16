NEET 2020: NTA To Declare Result Today; Here’s How To Check The Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the much-awaited results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020

The result will include both and attempts.

Candidates who have taken the medical entrance exam will be able to check their results online at ntaneet.nic.in. After the results are announced, the merit list will be prepared on the basis of the All India Rank obtained by the students.

This year 15.97 lakh candidates were registered for NEET 2020, but only 85-90 per cent of them appeared in the exam that was held on .

However, candidates who could not appear in the exam due to the ongoing pandemic got another chance to appear in phase two of NEET held on .

"DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th . The exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates," Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted.

How to check NEET 2020 result:

Candidates who appeared for the NEET 2020 exam can visit NTA's official website – ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

They will have to click on the "NEET Exam Results 2020" link.

Students can enter the credentials like examination roll number, date of birth, and other required details in the provided fields in the website, and click 'submit'.

They can download and take a print out of the result copy.

