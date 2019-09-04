Need Leaders Who Speak Before PM Without Any 'Worry': BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi

Murli Manohar Joshi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart, has said there is a need for leaders who can debate and express their views clearly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi without worrying about disappointing him.

Speaking at an event to pay tribute to former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy, who passed away in Hyderabad in July this year, Joshi said the latter used to express his views on relevant issues and "never compromised on them irrespective of his association."

The BJP veteran said this while highlighting the time he spent with Reddy during their association in a forum on intellectual property rights in the 1990s.

Joshi said, "I feel there is a dire need for leadership which expresses views clearly, can debate with the Prime Minister based on principles, without any inhibition and not worrying about making him happy or sad."

The senior BJP leader further stated that forums where politicians discuss national and international issues cutting across party lines have "almost finished" now.

"The forum, which included leaders from different parties, wherein they formed opinions on national and international issues, less of such attempts are being made now. They are almost finished. It is important to revive such practices (jagrit karne ki zarurat hai)," he said.

"Holding discussions across party lines, on problems facing the country, while keeping aside the relationship with the party for some time, would be a real tribute to Reddy," Joshi added.

(With inputs from ANI)