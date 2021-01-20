NCUI President Dileepbhai Sanghani Gives Clarion Call For Atmanirbhar Sahakarita

The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) on Wednesday organised an event to welcome and felicitate the newly elected president, NCUI, Dileepbhai Sanghan, at its headquarters in New Delhi.

Welcoming him, MD, NCDC, Sundeep Nayak, said that Dileepbhai has been closely associated with NCDC for long, either as member of its general council, as chairman of apex bodies of cooperative banks in the country NAFSCOB, as Chairman of GUJCAMOSL, and as previous president of NAFED, vice-president of IFFCO etc. “The great source of inspiration for co-operators across the country is Dileepbhai, who has always been of help to NCDC,” he said.

Sanghani said, “Honest and sincere efforts of the NCDC team led by MD have made NCDC a leading development financial institution for cooperatives in the country. I have added a new dimension to his relationship with NCDC as president of NCUI.”

All about Dileepbhai Sanghani...

He is an Indian politician and former BJP cabinet minister in Gujarat. He was minister of agriculture, co-operation animal husbandry, fisheries, cow-breeding., prison, excise law & justice, legislative & parliamentary affairs.

Special participations…

He made special mention of his participation in the General Assembly of NEDAC conducted during November 2018 at New Delhi and the two-day brainstorming deliberations for furthering cooperative movement in Asia-Pacific region which resulted in the organization of the first-ever India International Cooperatives Trade Fair in October 2019.

What was the fair about?

This fair was aimed at promoting export of cooperative products in tune with the first-ever Agriculture Export Policy, 2018 of Government of India.

Talking about cooperatives and their contribution in enhancing agricultural production, productivity and food security management, he said, “Cooperatives have been playing an important economic and social role, however, the contribution of cooperatives is not as publicly recognised and often treated as ‘Invisible Agents of Change’ in the society compared to public and private organizations.”

According to the statement, the initiative on strengthening the existing cooperatives and creation of new generation cooperatives on pragmatic footing can be an effective solution to varied problems and constraints faced by the agriculture sector currently. The involvement of youth and women for new generation cooperatives with adequate skill development and professionalism can only ensure good results.

What is NCUI, NCDC and NCUI?

Established in 1926 as the All India Cooperative Institution Association and reorganised in 1961 as NCUI, NCDC and NCUI would forge a meaningful alliance for the development of cooperatives. NCUI is a torchbearer of the cooperative movement in India and of late it has diversified in activities and programmes to address emerging issues affecting the cooperative movement.

As president of NCUI, Sanghani said, “I would strive to make cooperative central-stage in all government schemes and take the cooperatives to the next level.”

Sanghani added, “To quickly transform the dreams of Hon’ble Prime Minister, we have to believe in the maxim of Sahakar se Swarojgar and, Swarojgar se Atmanirbhar.”

Cooperatives would play a big role in enhancing one’s own income and thereby India becoming self-reliant.

