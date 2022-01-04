Navjot Singh Sidhu Calls Captain Amarinder Singh ‘Traitor’; Says Was ‘Thrown Out’ Of Congress

Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has launched a stern attack in his former party colleague Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, while calling the later ‘traitor’.

Navjot Singh Sidhu (right) launches a stern attack on Captain Amarinder Singh(left). (File photo-Representational image)

2022-01-04T19:02:48+05:30
Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 7:08 pm

The political temperatures seem to have risen in poll bound Punjab with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday launching a scathing attack on his former party man Captain Amarinder Singh.

In an interview to NDTV, Sidhu said: "When your Captain (Amarinder Singh) is a puppet of the rival, then he is a gaddar (traitor). And we have thrown out the gaddar (from the party). He (Amarinder Singh) is a jala hua kartoos (spent force)”.

"Sidhu stands for issues. We have a big fiscal deficit. The budget is of âÂ¹ 140 crore and Rs 75 crore is debt. âÂ¹ 25,000 crore is interest over it. Besides, âÂ¹ 18,000 crore will expire in June next year," he added.

"Arvind Kejriwal is offering âÂ¹ 1,000 to over 18-year-old, why not a 17-year-old? It is just an election stunt," he said.

"Captain (Amarinder Singh) ek bikau aadmi lagta hai aaj (Amarinder Singh seems like a man who has sold his principles),"Sidhu was quoted as having said by the news channel.

"How long will we stay behind closed doors? Tried telling the Captain (Amarinder Singh) but nothing happened,” Sidhu said.

He added:"Have I taken his name? Look at my patience. I have not spoken against anyone. Tell me what have I said. Hawai baatein (It is empty talk)”.

"BJP will not win. Punjab's socio economic fabric is tied to Panjabiyat. BJP chose the Badals, Sidhu chose Punjab. Sidhu has won six elections," he said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Captain Amarinder Singh Punjab Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Congress Punjab Lok Congress BJP Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
