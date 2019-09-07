﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Navi Mumbai To Have Maharashtra’s First Detention Centre For Illegal Immigrants: Report

Navi Mumbai To Have Maharashtra’s First Detention Centre For Illegal Immigrants: Report

The Maharashtra government has identified land to build the state’s first detention centre for illegal immigrants, says news report.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Navi Mumbai To Have Maharashtra’s First Detention Centre For Illegal Immigrants: Report
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
File Photo
Navi Mumbai To Have Maharashtra’s First Detention Centre For Illegal Immigrants: Report
outlookindia.com
2019-09-07T18:46:43+0530

The Maharashtra government has identified land to build the state’s first detention centre for illegal immigrants, Mumbai Mirror reported on Saturday.

The home department last week reportedly wrote to CIDCO, the planning authority for Navi Mumbai, seeking a 3-acre plot in Nerul for the detention centre.

This comes days after more than 19 lakh people were left out of the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The exact location of the centre is not known yet, but the report said the plot has a structure which was till recently used by a NGO.

Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), Home, said the process to identify the land for the detention centre was started in July, when the Union government sent instructions to all state governments in this regard.

The model detention manual released by the government states that every city or district which has a major immigration post must have a detention centre.

“There are large number of illegal immigrants, especially Bangladeshi,” an official from the home department in Maharashtra told Mumbai Mirror.

The official said the proposed detention centre would not be like a jail. “It will have all the facilities detainees are entitled to,” he said.

In July, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that his government will ensure that all illegal immigrants are identified and deported.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Illegal immigrants National Register of Citizens (NRC) National
Next Story : 'Should We Send You Bangles?' Ajit Doval Reveals Call Intercepts Of Militants In Kashmir
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters