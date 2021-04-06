'Nation Is First' For BJP Workers, PM Modi Says On Party's Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation by expressing gratitude towards BJP party workers whose hard work and honesty have helped BJP to reach a position where it is today. “The last 41 years show that working hard for the people can make an organisation reach unimaginable heights,” PM Modi said. He also highlighted that there is no state or zila in the country that has not seen BJP presence, spanning over generations.

Remembering party veterans like LK Advani, PM Modi paid tribute to everyone who has devoted their lives to the party work.

He also highlighted BJP’s number one priority to the nation over everyone else and said that this has been going on from the time of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. To this day, Modi said, BJP’s nation first approach can be seen in reforms like article 370.

“If BJP wins polls, it's called 'poll winning machine', but if others win, there's appreciation. People who say we're a 'poll winning machine' don't understand India's Constitution. Truth is that BJP is not a 'poll winning machine', but a movement that connects with people,” he added.

PM Modi also said, “Today false narratives are being weaved. Be it on farm laws, CAA or labour laws. Such rumours aim to create political instability. Sometimes they say citizenship will be snatched, sometimes it's farmers' land, but they're white lies. BJP workers need to make people aware.”

This year’s foundation day falls on the voting day of four state assemblies and one Union Territory. Voting in over 750 constituencies spread across n Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bengal and Puducherry is underway.

While the BJP was formed on April 6, 1980, its ideological origins can be dated back to 1951 when Congress politician Shyama Prasad Mukherjee broke away from Nehru’s leadership to form the Bhartiya Jana Sangh (BJS). The party was formed in collaboration with the Hindu nationalist organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in opposition to the political practices of the Congress party. The mandate of the BJP was the preservation of Hindu identity and culture.

