July 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Nation First, Always: PM Modi Calls On Mahatma Gandhi Ahead of 75th Independence Day

Nation First, Always: PM Modi Calls On Mahatma Gandhi Ahead of 75th Independence Day

In his address, PM Modi noted that on the coming August 15 India will enter its 75th year of Independence and highlighted that Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated throughout the country to mark that year

Outlook Web Desk 25 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:20 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Nation First, Always: PM Modi Calls On Mahatma Gandhi Ahead of 75th Independence Day
PM Modi addresses nation in Mann Ki Baat
PTI/File Photo
Nation First, Always: PM Modi Calls On Mahatma Gandhi Ahead of 75th Independence Day
outlookindia.com
2021-07-25T13:20:07+05:30

Addressing the nation for his latest monthly video broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the importance of maintaining Covid-19 protocols as the pandemic was not yet over. Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, the PM also stressed on 
the 'Nation First, Always First' mantra, adding that every citizen should lead a "Bharat Jodo Andolan" in the same manner as Mahatma Gandhi had led the "Bharat Chhoro Andolan".

Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated on July 26 tomorrow, the PM' also urged people to read and learn about the story of Kargil and commemorate the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 war with Pakistan.

In his address, PM Modi noted that on the coming August 15 India will enter its 75th year of Independence and highlighted that Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated throughout the country to mark that year

The need of the nation is to unite and work towards national progress, Modi said.

"Just like Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) led the 'Bharat Chhoro Andolan' (Quit India movement), every Indian must lead the 'Bharat Jodo Andolan (Unite India Movement)'. It is our responsibility that we do our work in such a manner that it helps in uniting our country which is full of diversities," Modi said.

"We have to move forward with Nation First, Always First," he asserted.

Many programmes in connection with Amrit Mahotsav are being run, the prime minister said, adding that the Ministry of Culture has started an initiative to have a maximum number of Indians sing the national anthem together. For this, a website, rashtragan.in too has been created.

"With the help of this website, you can render the national anthem and record it, thereby getting connected with the campaign. I hope you connect yourselves with this novel initiative. In the days to come, you will get to see many such campaigns and efforts," he said.

The prime minister urged people to keep encouraging and supporting Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

He called on the people to support the Indian Olympics team on social media by joining the 'Victory Punch Campaign' which has already begun.

"You also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India," Modi said.

Noting that on July 26 the nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas, the prime minister asked people of the country to pay tributes to those who made our nation proud in 1999.

Talking about his Mann Ki Baat programme, he said it celebrates positivity and collectivity.

"I am unable to take up all the inputs I receive for Mann Ki Baat but I do forward many of them to government departments concerned, he said.

In the broadcast, he also cited a study done MyGov to highlight that out of those sending messages and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat close to 75 per cent are below the age of 35 years.

"I view this as a very good indicator. Mann Ki Baat is a medium that has positivity, sensitivity. In Mann Ki Baat, we talk about positive things; its character is collective," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Pressure Groups In Meghalaya Raise Concerns Over Amit Shah’s Silence On ILP

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Mahatma Gandhi Independence Day Mann Ki Baat Mahatma Gandhi memorial National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos