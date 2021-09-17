Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Union Minister Narayan Rane Asked To File Separate Pleas For 6 FIRs Over 'Slap' CM Thackeray Comment

Union Minister Narayan Rane Asked To File Separate Pleas For 6 FIRs Over 'Slap' CM Thackeray Comment

Six FIRs were filed against Union Minister Narayan Rane for making controversial comments against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Union Minister Narayan Rane Asked To File Separate Pleas For 6 FIRs Over 'Slap' CM Thackeray Comment
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray vs Union Minister Narayan Rane | PTI

Trending

Union Minister Narayan Rane Asked To File Separate Pleas For 6 FIRs Over 'Slap' CM Thackeray Comment
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T14:49:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 2:49 pm

Union minister Narayan Rane has been directed by the Bombay High Court to file separate petitions in response to six different FIRs lodged against him in Maharashtra over his "slap the CM" comments against Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. The petitions seek to quash the FIRs lodged against Rane at six different police stations in wake of his controversial comments against the Maharashtra CM.

The six police stations in which cases were lodged include Mahad, Nashik, Pune, Thane, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar. Rane had filed a plea in the court seeking to quash all of them. However, hearing the plea on Friday, a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar observed that it would be better if separate petitions are filed for each of the FIR.

"The FIRs are of different police stations. Let the challenge to each of the FIR be in separate petitions. Then it will become easier for the prosecution also to take instructions from each police station," the court said.

Related Stories

Notice To Narayan Rane To Appear Before Police On Sep 2: All You Need To Know

Two FIRs Against Narayan Rane For ‘Would’ve Slapped' Uddhav Thackeray Remark

Rane's counsel Ashok Mundargi and advocate Aniket Nikam agreed and said they would file separate petitions. They sought interim protection in all the cases.

"The prosecution had earlier said they would not take any coercive action against Rane in the FIR registered by the Nashik cyber police. Similar protection should be given in the other cases too," Mundargi said.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The court said it would first hear the pleas and then decide. It said the police's earlier statement of no coercive action in the Nashik police station case shall continue till the next date of hearing.
The court posted the matter for further hearing on September 30.

Additional public prosecutor Jayesh Yagnik, appearing for the prosecution, said Rane had assured that he would cooperate with the investigation being carried out by the Nashik police and has to appear before it on September 25 to record his statement.

Mundargi said Rane would cooperate and appear via video-conferencing.

Rane faces these FIRs over his remark that he would have slapped Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the latter's "ignorance" of the year of India's independence.
The remarks made last month had triggered a political row and protests.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mumbai National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

WTO Agreement Inclined Towards Developed Countries, Against Developing Ones: Piyush Goyal

WTO Agreement Inclined Towards Developed Countries, Against Developing Ones: Piyush Goyal

Nitin Gadkari Says YouTube Pays Him Rs 4 Lakh Monthly Royalty For His Videos

Congress Constitutes Screening Committee For UP Polls

‘Attempts Being Made To Lure Kerala Youth Towards Extremism’: CPI(M)

Police Detains Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal & Minister Harsimrat Kaur From Protest March Against Farm Laws

Breath Analyser Test Allowed, Why Not Hookah?: Delhi HC To Govt On Covid Restrictions

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Properties Raided By Income Tax Department

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Govt Urges Private Construction Sites To Abide By 14-Point Guidelines To Stop Dust Pollution

Delhi Govt Urges Private Construction Sites To Abide By 14-Point Guidelines To Stop Dust Pollution

Highway Blockade: Protesting Farmers To Meet At Singhu To Discuss Future Route

Highway Blockade: Protesting Farmers To Meet At Singhu To Discuss Future Route

SCO Summit: PM Modi Calls For Common Template Against Radicalisation

SCO Summit: PM Modi Calls For Common Template Against Radicalisation

Two Metro Stations On Delhi-Haryana Border Closed Owing To Security Issues

Two Metro Stations On Delhi-Haryana Border Closed Owing To Security Issues

Read More from Outlook

Class Of The Future: India On Way To Become A Global Education Hub?

Class Of The Future: India On Way To Become A Global Education Hub?

Lola Nayar / India is emerging as a global hub of education and going forward will see higher enrolment than the present with even the government taking measures to improve infrastructure.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement