﻿
NS Vishwanathan Gets Re-Appointed As Deputy Governor Of RBI For One Year

NS Vishwanathan is one of the three deputy governors, besides B P Kanungo and M K Jain, working at the central bank.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 July 2019
2019-07-01T16:32:00+0530

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-appointment of Vishwanathan as the deputy governor, for a period of one more year with effect from July 4 this year, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

His existing tenure was to end on Wednesday, July 3.

Vishwanathan is one of the three deputy governors, besides B P Kanungo and M K Jain, working at the central bank.

Viral Acharya had last month resigned from the post of deputy governor, RBI.

Acharya, a New York University economics professor, who once called himself the 'poor man's Raghuram Rajan', resigned six months before the scheduled end of his three-year term.

(PTI)

