'My Upbringing Doesn't Allow Me To Take Life': PM Modi To Bear Grylls On 'Man Vs Wild'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be seen on an episode of "Man vs Wild" with adventurer and TV host Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls.

In one of the promo videos of what is said to be one of the most anticipated episodes of the series, Bears hands over PM Modi an improvised version of a spear as a safeguard against potential attack by a tiger.

Responding to Bears, PM Modi said: "My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold it (the spear) since you insist."

Modi also says: "We should not take this place as a danger zone. When we go against nature then everything becomes dangerous; human beings, too, become dangerous. On the other hand, if we co-operate with nature, then she also co-operates with us."

During their adventure, Grylls asks about the need and efforts towards cleanliness of India. The Prime Minister says: "Someone from outside cannot clean my India, the people of India make India clean.

"Personal hygiene is in the culture of the Indian people. We need to develop the habit of social hygiene. Mahatma Gandhi has done a lot of work on it, and now we are getting good success in this. I believe India will succeed in this very soon."

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview to ANI, Grylls was asked if the audience will get to see him and Prime Minister eating any unpalatable food in their survival quests as the show "Man Vs Wild" is known for.

Grylls refuted the possibility by saying that the "Prime Minister is vegetarian".

"Prime Minister is a vegetarian, so there was going to be no eating of grubs or anything like that. But in the wild, you can survive very well off berries, roots, plants and certainly, Prime Minister spent his younger years in the wild, so he was very comfortable with that.

"We ended up very cold and very wet but shared some beautiful Indian tea together in the end; that was a very special moment for me," the adventurer shared.

The special episode, which will premiere on August 12 on Discovery Channel, has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park.

(With inputs from news agencies)