Hero Group Promoter's Family Matriarch Santosh Munjal Dies At 92

On Friday, Santosh Munjal, the matriarch of the Munjal family died at 92, her family informed. The Munjals are also the promoters of the Hero group.

Santosh Munjal, the wife of late Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp, breathed her last on Friday, read the family statement.

She is survived by her sons, Suman Munjal (Executive Chairman of Rockman Industries Ltd), Pawan Munjal (Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of Hero MotoCorp) and Sunil Munjal (Chairman Hero Enterprise) and daughter Geeta Anand.

She also leaves behind grandchildren Rahul, Abhimanyu, Ujjwal, Akshay, Vidur, Vasudha, Supria, Annuvrat, Gaytri and Arjun and great-grandchildren, the statement added.

(With PTI Inputs)

