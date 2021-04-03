April 03, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Hero Group Promoter's Family Matriarch Santosh Munjal Dies At 92

Hero Group Promoter's Family Matriarch Santosh Munjal Dies At 92

The Munjal family informed that Santosh Munjal breathed her last on Friday

Outlook Web Bureau 03 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Hero Group Promoter's Family Matriarch Santosh Munjal Dies At 92
Representational Image
Hero Group Promoter's Family Matriarch Santosh Munjal Dies At 92
outlookindia.com
2021-04-03T14:51:02+05:30

On Friday, Santosh Munjal, the matriarch of the Munjal family died at 92, her family informed. The Munjals are also the promoters of the Hero group. 

Santosh Munjal, the wife of late Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp, breathed her last on Friday, read the family statement. 

She is survived by her sons, Suman Munjal (Executive Chairman of Rockman Industries Ltd), Pawan Munjal (Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of Hero MotoCorp) and Sunil Munjal (Chairman Hero Enterprise) and daughter Geeta Anand.

She also leaves behind grandchildren Rahul, Abhimanyu, Ujjwal, Akshay, Vidur, Vasudha, Supria, Annuvrat, Gaytri and Arjun and great-grandchildren, the statement added.

(With PTI Inputs) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sensex Spurts Over 390 Points In Early Trade On Wide-Spread Buying

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Brijmohan Lall Munjal New Delhi Hero MotoCorp Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos