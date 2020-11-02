Mumbai's Dharavi Area Reports 11 New Covid-19 Cases

The Covid-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi increased to 3,617 with the addition of 11 new cases on Monday, according to a senior BMC official.
The official said 3,152 Covid-19 patients in the densely populated locality have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.
He said the slum-dominated area has only 156 active Covid-19 cases at present.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped sharing coronavirus death figures from Dharavi, which is spread across 2.5 square km and has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
DC vs MI, Live Cricket Scores, IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan Powers Mumbai Indians To 9-Wicket Win Vs Delhi Capitals- Highlights
Is Mental Health India’s Next Pandemic?
What Would The Presidential Election Results Mean For US Higher Education?