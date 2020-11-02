November 02, 2020
Corona
Mumbai's Dharavi Area Reports 11 New Covid-19 Cases

Dharavi, India's biggest slum colony, was earlier cited by the WHO for its efficient response to the virus

PTI 02 November 2020
People rest by their shanties at Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai.
AP
The Covid-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi increased to 3,617 with the addition of 11 new cases on Monday, according to a senior BMC official.

The official said 3,152 Covid-19 patients in the densely populated locality have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

He said the slum-dominated area has only 156 active Covid-19 cases at present.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped sharing coronavirus death figures from Dharavi, which is spread across 2.5 square km and has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.

