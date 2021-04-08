Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Covid Lockdown Guidelines: What’s Allowed And What’s Not

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, Mumbai police have issued a fresh set of restrictions, in addition to the curbs announced by the Maharashtra government last week, which included state-wide night curfew and weekend lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai police has pointed out all the updated guidelines that will remain in force till April 30. As per the updated guidelines, only two passengers can travel in an auto-rickshaw while a taxi can have 50 per cent of its passenger capacity. Meanwhile, public buses can operate at full capacity, however, standing passengers will not be allowed.

A thread of updated Lockdown Guidelines in Mumbai:



Public Places:

Weekdays (7am-8pm) - movement of no more than 5 people allowed



Weekdays (8pm-7am) & 8pm Fri to 7am Mon - no movement except essential services



Beaches - Closed till 30 Apr



(1/n)#BreakTheChain#TakingOnCorona — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 7, 2021

Lockdown Guidelines in Mumbai: What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Public Places: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) – the movement of no more than 5 people allowed

Weekdays (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday – no movement except essential services

Beaches- Closed till 30 April.

Gardens/Public Grounds – Open from 7 am-8 pm on weekdays – no more than 5 people allowed

Shops/Markets/Malls – To remain closed (except essential services).

Public Transport: Auto rickshaw – Driver + 2; Taxi – Driver + 50% capacity; Bus – Full seating capacity, no standing

Private Vehicles: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) – Allowed; Weekdays (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Fri to 7 am Mon – Only for essential services

Recreation/Entertainment Services (cinema/theatre/audi/arcade/water parks/clubs/swimming pool/gym/sports complexes) to remain closed

Private offices will remain shut, government offices can run with 50 per cent occupancy whereas government offices required for response to COVID-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.

Only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies

Not more than 20 people can attend funerals.

Schools and colleges will remain closed

People arriving or departing by train, bus or flight can travel at all times whereas industrial workers travelling by private buses or vehicles can travel at all times using valid ID card and students travelling to attend the exam can travel with valid hall ticket.

Newspaper printing and circulation, home delivery is allowed from 7 am-8 pm.

Wine shops will remain closed and the delivery of it is not allowed either

Film/TV Shooting – Allowed with conditions

Religious/Social/Cultural/Political Functions – Not allowed

Restaurants/Bars – To stay closed (except those inside hotels)

Take Away/Parcel/Home Delivery: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm); Weekends – Only Home Delivery

Roadside Eatable Vendors – Only home delivery from 7 am-8 pm

Religious places – To stay closed

Mumbai Records Over 10K COVID-19 Cases, Highest Deaths

This comes a day after Mumbai reported 10,030 new Covid- 19 cases, the second-highest daily count so far, while 31 patients succumbed to the infection, the most in a day since October-end. The new cases took the cumulative tally to 4,72,332, while the death toll jumped to 11,828, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine