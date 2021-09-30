Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Builder, Aide In Param Bir Singh Extortion Case

Sanjay Punamiya and his associate Sunil Jain were arrested in August in the aftermath of the extortion allegations levelled against the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Builder, Aide In Param Bir Singh Extortion Case
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh | PTI

Trending

Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Builder, Aide In Param Bir Singh Extortion Case
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T07:54:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 7:54 am

A Thane court on Wednesday granted bail to two persons, including a builder, who were arrested in an extortion case in which senior Maharashtra IPS officer Param Bir Singh along with a few other policemen were also accused.

Additional sessions judge RR Kakani granted bail to builder Sanjay Punamiya and his associate Sunil Jain, who were arrested in August following a series of political volleys.

Punamiya and Jain are among five accused named in the Rs 5-crore extortion case registered at the Kopri police station in Thane city a few months ago.

Related Stories

Explosives-Laden Vehicle Outside Ambani's House: Dead Owner's Viscera Sent For Analysis

Extortion Case: Lookout Notice Issued Against Param Bir Singh In Thane

Singh, who served as the police commissioner of Thane and later Mumbai, is also one of the accused named in the extortion FIR.

The IPS officer was shunted out from the post of Mumbai police chief in March this year in the aftermath of the recovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The extortion case was registered on a complaint filed by kin of a local real estate developer.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Param Bir Singh IPS Mumbai Extortion National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Amarinder Singh's Meeting With Amit Shah Fuels Speculations Over Future Of His Political Career

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Mid-Day Meal Scheme To Include Pre-Primary Students Too With New Moniker PM POSHAN

Assam: 12 Insurgents Of United Liberation Of Bodoland (ULB) Surrender Near India-Bhutan Border

Be It Sitapur Or Rampur, We Don't Do Development By Looking At The Face: Yogi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from India

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Punjab CM Channi Reaches Out To Sidhu, Offers Dialogue To Resolve Issues

Punjab CM Channi Reaches Out To Sidhu, Offers Dialogue To Resolve Issues

Teenage Pak Terrorist Urges To Return Home As Army Captures Him Alive

Teenage Pak Terrorist Urges To Return Home As Army Captures Him Alive

Odisha Police To Seek Interpol's Aid In Solving DRDO Espionage Case

Odisha Police To Seek Interpol's Aid In Solving DRDO Espionage Case

Read More from Outlook

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Outlook Web Desk / The polling for by-polls is underway in West Bengal’s three constituencies, including Bhawanipur from where the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PTI / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit followed the annual UN General Assembly address, the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit and several bilateral meetings.

Virat Kohi Hails Fearless RCB After Big IPL 2021 Win Over RR

Virat Kohi Hails Fearless RCB After Big IPL 2021 Win Over RR

RCB rode on an all-round performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to boost their prospects of a top-two finish in the league phase.

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Outlook Web Desk / The Congress leader Anand Sharma urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to take action over ‘hooliganism’ by party workers at Kapil Sibal’s house.

Advertisement