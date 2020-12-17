Farmers' Protest: SC Suggests Centre Put On Hold New Farm Laws To Ease Negotiations

The Supreme Court on Thursday while hearing petitions challenging the constitutionality of the new farm laws asked the Union government if it can give a commitment that the laws will not be implemented while the court is hearing the matter.

The Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde suggested the Centre to put the implementation of new farm laws on hold, as it will enable negotiations with farmers.

However, the Centre said that if the implementation of laws is delayed then farmers will not come forward for negotiation.

Expressing its concern for protesting farmers the Supreme Court said, "We are worried over the plight of farmers and the way things are going. They are not a mob".

The apex court said it will order for serving of notices to protesting farmer unions and give them the liberty to approach vacation bench.

Acknowledging the right of farmers to non-violent protests, and said it was thinking of setting up an "impartial and independent" panel of agriculture experts and farmer unions to resolve the impasse over three contentious farm laws.

The bench said it would set up the committee which may include experts like P Sainath and representatives of the government and farmers'' bodies to look for the resolution of the deadlock over the statutes.

The bench also comprising justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, "We acknowledge the right of farmers to protest but it has to be non-violent."

In a hearing conducted via video conferencing, the top court said the purpose of staging protest can be achieved if the farmers and the government will hold talks and "we wish to facilitate that".

"We will not decide the validity of law today. The only thing which we will decide is the issue of protest and the right to move freely," the bench made clear at the outset of the hearing which is still going on.

It is hearing a clutch of petitions seeking removal of farmers protesting at several roads along with Delhi's borders.

(With PTI inputs)

