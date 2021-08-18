August 18, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  MP Robbers Blow Up ATM, Leave Notes Worth Rs 7 Lakh Scattered

MP Robbers Blow Up ATM, Leave Notes Worth Rs 7 Lakh Scattered

A police team reached the spot immediately on getting the information and collected the currency notes worth Rs 6.72 lakh from the spot and torn bills worth Rs 27,000

Outlook Web Desk 18 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:56 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
MP Robbers Blow Up ATM, Leave Notes Worth Rs 7 Lakh Scattered
Representational Image
PTI
MP Robbers Blow Up ATM, Leave Notes Worth Rs 7 Lakh Scattered
outlookindia.com
2021-08-18T20:56:59+05:30

Robbers blew up an ATM using explosives in Karera town of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, an official said on Wednesday.

The miscreants escaped immediately leaving currency notes worth around Rs 7 lakh lying scattered there for some time before the police arrived as people started gathering after hearing the deafening sound that came from bursting the explosive.

According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police G D Sharma, the incident occurred around 3 am on Wednesday at the india1 automated teller machine (ATM) in the town. 

The explosion was so powerful that it left the machine completely mangled, he said.
"Due to the loud sound of the explosion, people living nearby gathered at the spot, which forced the miscreants to flee, leaving the currency notes spread around," Sharma said.

A police team reached the spot immediately on getting the information and collected the currency notes worth Rs 6.72 lakh from the spot and torn bills worth Rs 27,000, he said.

"The explosion was so powerful that even the transformer, from where the power supply was taken, got blown up," he said.

A forensic team reached the spot and police have started investigating the incident to know from where the miscreants procured the explosives, he said.

Police have sought information from the cash filling company about the amount present inside the ATM at the time of the blast, Shama said, adding that the CCTV footage is being checked to trace those involved in the incident. 

(With PTI Input)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Learning Among Fear And Suspicion

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Shivpuri ATM Explosives Robbery Madhya Pradesh National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos